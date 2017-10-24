Swinney on success after losses: “You’re not entitled to win”

Greg Brzozowski

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – The last time Clemson dropped consecutive games, the Tigers walked off Williams-Brice Stadium losers – in 2011.

They had previously been knocked off by NC State in Raleigh the week before, despite later going on to claim their first ACC Championship in twenty years.

Almost six years since then, the Tigers have won the last 11 times they’ve taken the field following a defeat. The rosters have changed for Dabo Swinney’s teams, but his message has not.

After falling to Syracuse 27-24 on October 13, the No. 7 Tigers (6-1, 4-1 ACC) return from their bye week to host Georgia Tech (4-2, 3-1) Saturday night at 8 p.m., with the game broadcasted on ABC Columbia.

