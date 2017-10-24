UPDATE: Trooper Dies after Patrol Vehicle Hit while on Roadside

GREENVILLE, SC (WOLO) – A South Carolina State Trooper involved in an accident early Tuesday (10/24) morning has died.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety says Trooper Daniel Rebman passed away at 3:00 p.m.

Troopers say Rebman was parked in an emergency lane on I-385 when his patrol car was hit by a pick up truck around 12:30 a.m.

The trooper was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with serious injuries by EMS.

There were no other injured parties as a result of the collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper was stationary in the emergency lane when a pickup truck left its lane and rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is currently investigating this collision and this investigation may take several days. A decision on charges will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone join it in remembering the trooper and their family in prayer during this time.