Trooper injured when patrol vehicle struck while parked along the side of the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) – South Carolina authorities are asking for prayers after one of their own was injured early Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says it was called out just after 12:20 a.m. to I-385 southbound near Bridges Road in reference to a two-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles was that of a South Carolina state trooper.

The trooper was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with serious injuries by EMS.

There were no other injured parties as a result of the collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper was stationary in the emergency lane when a pickup truck left its lane of travel and struck the trooper’s vehicle in the rear.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is currently investigating this collision and this investigation may take several days. A decision on charges will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office asks that everyone join it in remembering the trooper and their family in prayer during this time.