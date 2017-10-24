Tuesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Tuesday morning!

Ever need to hem a skirt? Learn the basic stitches used in hand sewing from 3:00-4:30p.m. at Richland Library Main in the Makerspace. These techniques will help you repair, adjust or create clothes and goods for your homes. All materials will be provided. Click here to register.

I said a hip hop a hippie to the hippie and you don’t stop! The Comedy House on Decker Boulevard is hosting ‘Wild Out Columbia, Hip Hop Karaoke’ Wednesday at 8:00p.m. Sign up here to compete and you could win $100! The price to compete is $10.

On Tuesdays, take a stroll with the spirits at the South Carolina State Museum. Starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight, join a story teller for an hour long ghoulish and entertaining tour through the museum. You’ll hear legends, folk stories, and spine tingling experiences in our own haunted museum. The tour is included in the price of admission. There are regular tours and kid friendly tours available.