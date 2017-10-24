In two seasons, USC’s attitude changed from timid to tenacious

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Coming off the 2016 bye week, USC head coach Will Muschamp pulled the greatest trick in the coaching book: he took the redshirt off a freshman quarterback, and it wound up working.

Sitting at 2-4, USC made the decision to start Jake Bentley, and the Gamecocks proceeded to finish 4-3 over the last seven games, including a shootout loss to USF in the Birmingham Bowl.

Now, at the break, the Gamecocks are 5-2, in contention possibly for an SEC East crown.

“Last year, the confidence wasn’t there,” said Bentley, who ranks in the top five of most SEC passing categories. “Kinda just went on the field hoping we were going to win more than expecting to win.”

But now, with most starters back from the 2016 team, confidence is at an all-time high with Bentley and the staff.

“We expect to win,” said Will Muschamp, who’s compiled a 11-9 record in two seasons with USC. “And we understand that in order to do that you have to prepare and practice the right way.”

Preparation and practice create great rhythm, but it’s Carolina’s attitude that’s made all the difference.

“Every time we take the field, we expect to win,” said Bentley.

They expect to win this Saturday, too when they host Vanderbilt.