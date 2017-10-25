2 dead after campus shooting at Grambling State University

Two men were fatally shot early Wednesday morning on the campus of Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, which said it doesn’t believe the suspect was a GSU student. The suspect has not been apprehended.

Police said they believe there was an altercation in a dorm room on campus, which led up to the shooting in a courtyard outside.

Grambling State University Director of University Communications Will Sutton said the victims were Earl Andrews, a senior at GSU, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who was not a student. Both men were 23 years old and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a horrible tragedy. Nothing that anybody would’ve ever wanted to have happened,” Sutton said in an on-camera statement early Wednesday. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families. There’s no place for violence on Grambling State University campus. We always encourage our students to be safe, to be aware, watch who they hang out with, and watch who’s around at all times. This is a most unfortunate situation.”

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department told ABC News that it is assisting campus police with the investigation.

The campus was not placed on lockdown after the incident, but students were advised to stay inside and remain vigilant.

ABC News’ Briana Montalvo and Matt Foster contributed to this report.