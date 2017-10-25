Benedict announces free youth admission for “Take a Kid to the Game” Day on Nov. 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College will celebrate the Nov. 4home football game against Kentucky State as NCAA “Take A Kid To The Game Day” and offer free admission to all youths that day.

The Nov. 4 game will be the final game of the regular season for the Tigers, and will also celebrate Senior Day. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

All students will be admitted free, while parents/guardians will be charged only $5, a $10 discount from regular ticket prices. All students under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. Students 16 years of age or older must present a valid current school ID to be admitted.

Game day parking is $10 per vehicle.

The “Take a Kid to the Game” promotion helps to celebrate the sport of football as well as the importance of an active lifestyle. The Take A Kid to the Game program is one of the national promotions of NCAA Football, the marketing arm of college football.

Benedict Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.