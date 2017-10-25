Blue Eye Soft adding 120 jobs in SC

An information technology company is expanding its operations in South Carolina, adding 120 jobs.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP/WOLO) – An information technology company is expanding its operations in South Carolina, adding 120 jobs.

State economic development officials said Wednesday that Blue Eye Soft Corporation will expand its corporation operations in Greenville County, adding the jobs over the next two to four years.

Blue Eye Soft provides information technology products, services and staffing.

The new operation will be located in Greer.

Hiring is expected to begin soon.