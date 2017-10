Changes to Mega Millions

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting with next week’s draw, Mega Millions will cost twice as much to play, up to two dollars per ticket.

It will also have longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts. Jackpots will now start at 40-million, up from 15-million.

Lottery officials say the changes are a response to customer demands for more high-dollar jackpots.

Changes start with the October 31-st draw.