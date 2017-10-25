Collection sites to open for Operation Christmas Child project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Collection sites across South Carolina will open from November 13-20 for residents to donate to the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

Every year, gift-filled shoe boxes are collected from nearly 5,000 U.S. locations. The boxes are given to kids affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine – the organization says it’s goal is to reach 12 million children this year.

During the National Collection Week, Samaritans Purse says it hopes the Columbia Metropolitan area to contribute more than 42,000 shoe boxes, filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoe boxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Regional Director Lindsay Tunnell. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”

Local Collection Sites: Columbia, SC – North Trenholm Baptist Church

6515 N Trenholm Road

Columbia SC 29206-2138 Mon, Nov. 13 : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Tue, Nov. 14 : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wed, Nov. 15 : 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Thu, Nov. 16 : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Fri, Nov. 17 : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Sat, Nov. 18 : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Sun, Nov. 19 : 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Mon, Nov. 20 : 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Florence, SC – Calvary Baptist Church

915 Cherokee Road

Florence SC 29501-4661 Mon, Nov. 13 : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tue, Nov. 14 : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wed, Nov. 15 : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thu, Nov. 16 : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Fri, Nov. 17 : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Sat, Nov. 18 : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Sun, Nov. 19 : 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Mon, Nov. 20 : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sumter, SC – Westside Baptist Church

554 Pinewood Road

Sumter SC 29154-6162 Mon, Nov. 13 : 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Tue, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Wed, Nov. 15: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Thu, Nov. 16 : 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Fri, Nov. 17: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sat, Nov. 18 : 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sun, Nov. 19 : 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Mon, Nov. 20 : 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM Hours subject to change. A full list of area collection locations can be found online.