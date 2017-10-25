Consumer News: Free Shred Day in Chapin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can get rid of your old bills and paperwork this week in a Free Shred Day.

The Chapin Police Department and Shred360 are hosting a free Shred Event on Thursday, October 26 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Chapin Town Hall parking lot, located at 157 NW Columbia Avenue.

This free service is open to Chapin area residents.

Organizers say you can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal papers, financial records and other sensitive data which might put them at risk of identity theft or fraud if just discarded in the regular trash.

Shred360 handles all the shredding on site and securely recycles the destroyed documents back at their Columbia facility, according to a release.