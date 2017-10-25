County Council asks sheriff to resign over sex with employee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Leaders in a South Carolina county are asking their sheriff to resign after he admitted to having an affair with a woman he hired to be his assistant.

The Greenville County Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday asking Sheriff Will Lewis to resign. The sheriff is elected and the resolution has no force.

Lewis admitted at a news conference last week to consensual sex with the employee after the 23-year-old woman sued him, saying Lewis drugged her at an out-of-town conference and had sex without her consent.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the woman’s allegations.

Lewis was elected sheriff in November.

The resolution says Greenville County Council members no longer have confidence and trust in Lewis’ moral judgment.