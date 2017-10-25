Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp rank in NCAAF Coaches salaries list

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA S.C. — USA Today Sports released an article of the top NCAAF coaches salaries for 2017.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban sits first on the list as the highest paid coach in the nation with $11,132,000 school play and total pay. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is second on the list with $8,504,600 school pay and $8,526,800 total pay.

The top ten highest paid coach include in order: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer, Arizona’s Rich Rodriguez, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, Stanford’s David Shaw, Texas’ Tom Herman, Texas Christian’s Gary Patterson, and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin

Each of the top ten coaches earned a salary of $5,000,000 or higher, not including bonuses.

USC Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp ranks 37 on the list with earnings of $3,100,000 school pay and total pay, not including bonuses.

To see the complete list of coaches’ salaries, read the full article here at USA Today Sports: http://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/salaries/