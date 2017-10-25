A night of blood sucking and ballet

William Starrett joins Tyler Ryan to talk about this years favorite Transylvanian resident

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–For over two decades, audiences have been memorized by a handsome man from Transylvania, and his “thirst” for necks, and this Halloween is no different. According to Columbia City Ballet Executive Director William Starrett, this years Dracula: A Ballet with a Bite promises to not disappoint.

Starrett says that every year, although the base story is the same, the performance is always different. This year, he sent his technical and creative staff to where it all began over 120 years ago for inspiration. “I sent the team to Transylvania,” Starrett says,”and they came back with several new ideas inspired by the actual castle.”

Audiences have two opportunities to be a part of this year’s performance, as well as taking part in extra events surrounding the ballet.

According to Starrett, on Friday after the show, the Gala with a Bite will bring guests right to the witching hour with a silent auction, music, and a chance to meet the cast. During the Saturday performance is the much looked forward to costume contest, which takes place during the intermission.

The Columbia City Ballet Dracula: A Ballet with a Bite performances are Friday and Saturday evening.

You can find ticket information for the shows, and of course the Gala With a Bite HERE.