Gamecocks finding ways to replace running back Rico Dowdle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With running back Rico Dowdle now sidelined, more than likely, for the season with a broken leg, the Gamecocks must now replace another starter.

But, the Gamecocks won’t change their offensive philosophy with Dowdle out.

“We need to stay balanced in what we do. We won’t change in terms of wanting to run the football,” said Muschamp.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t extra pressure now on quarterback Jake Bentley, who’s already had a tremendous year through the air, but now must work with one less ball carrier in the backfield.

“We expect for Jake to play well,” according to Muschamp. “In order for us to play well offensively, we put a lot on him. He has to play well in order for us to be successful.”

Bentley has been the forefront of this Gamecock offense, passing for nearly 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns through the first seven games of the season.

“Guys gotta step up for us,” said the second-year quarterback. “Ty’Son and AJ are there doing a great job. It’s going to be difficult, but there are guys there to step up and help us.”

USC hosts Vanderbilt on Homecoming Saturday.