Gamecocks to receive National Championship rings at Vanderbilt game Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2017 National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball team will be featured at Saturday’s home football game against Vanderbilt with the Gamecocks honored several times throughout the day, including a halftime ceremony at which the team and bench staff will receive their national championship rings.

Saturday’s activities begin at 2 p.m. with the 2017-18 team signing autographs at Gamecock Village on the team cards provided. There fans can register to receive information about the upcoming release by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles of a license plate commemorating the program’s first NCAA title. Members of the 2017 championship team will be the celebrity starters for the game, and head coach Dawn Staley will be recognized between the first and second quarters as well.

All members of the 2017 national championship team are expected to be on hand for the halftime ceremony, including the trio of top-10 WNBA Draft picks in Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis and WNBA Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray. The Gamecocks, coaches and other bench personnel will get their first look at their national championship rings in a ceremony to take place at the conclusion of the band’s halftime performance.

In its final preparation for the 2017-18 season, South Carolina will host Coker in an exhibition game on Fri., Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. Admission is free to the game. The Gamecocks open the regular season a week later, hosting Alabama State on Fri., Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.

South Carolina women’s basketball season tickets are available now via the official website, GamecocksOnline.com/tickets, or by calling the South Carolina Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267). Prices start at $35 for general admission seating.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.