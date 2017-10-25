‘Growl at the Moon’ at the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia is about to get spookier!

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting ‘Growl at the Moon’ from 7pm to 10pm Thursday.

Guests can explore the museum with professional paranormal investigators, there will also be food and drinks, according to museum organizers.

Museum officials say you’re encouraged to come in costume.

Tickets are $35 for general public and $28 for members in advance and $40 at the door.

