Get your scare on while helping hurricane victims

Tyler Ryan learns how Midlands Tech annual haunting will help people get scared - and eat!

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) Midlands Tech will host the annual spookfest called the Haunted Trail Wednesday night. The event is sponsored and created by the theater and performance students at the school, and encompass a 20 minute terrifying experience in the woods behind Morris Hall.

The Haunted Trail starts at 7:30 PM, with the entry cost three non-perishable items, which will be then sent to hurricane victims in Texas and Florida.

Although the Hunted Trail is open to everyone, according to organizers, guests should use their discretion for age and health regarding the haunted experience.

You can learn more HERE.