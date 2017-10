‘Heroes in Blue’ Starts Go Fund Me For Fallen Trooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia-based non-profit, ‘Heroes in Blue’ has started a go fund me page to raise money for a state trooper killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

Trooper Daniel Rebman was hit by a pick up-truck while parked in an emergency lane on I-385.

At last check…the fundraising total was up to 20-thousand dollars.

Trooper Rebman leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

www.gofundme.com