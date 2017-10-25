John Bates Jr. Faces Judge, Charges Connected To Vista Shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, a judge ruled there was enough evidence against John Bates Jr. for probable cause on all charges against him. After the hearing, John Delgato, Bates Jr’s attorney said there is a lot he wants to clarify when it comes to his client’s’ case. One thing is Bates Jr.’s connection to the music industry and wanted to make it clear that connection is not what caused the violence in the Vista.

“First of all, I want to put to bed forever, Sheriff’s contention that this has to do with some sort of rap lyrics or music related motivation. Has nothing to do with it,” Delgado said.

Delgado says he is certain there has to be one witness who saw words exchanged between Bates Jr and Maleik Houseal inside Empire Supper Club. Houseal is also facing charges in connection to the shooting– where criminal investigator Wayne Montgomery says Houseal returned fire in self-defense. Montgomery says Bates was in a Mustang when he opened fire. Delgado denies his client even fired gunshots and says this isn’t “organized crime.”

“There are no organized gangs in Newberry, South Carolina. There are guys from neighborhoods who played on high school basketball teams that may have have a beef with fellas who played football at an adjoining high school. That’s what constitutes as gangs in Newberry, South Carolina,” Delgado said.

Representative Leon Howard and his niece Kirstie Logan, who was shot in the knee that night, were sitting in the courtroom. Howard says there is something that still concerns him.

“I was a little confused by the Attorney’s defense– if these guys are gang members, if they’re not gang members, if they’re just community guys who had a disagreement. To me that seems to not be relevant to what happened in the Vista. It doesn’t matter if they were gang members or Sunday school teachers. They committed a crime and they invoked violence on the citizens of Richland County,” Howard said.

The judge ruled there is enough evidence to prove probable cause, so Bates will be back in court. Delgado said they are seeking bond for Bates so he can get back to his music career.