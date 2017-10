Prices in Midlands at the Pump Down Again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump continue to fall here in the Midlands.

Gas prices are down, again this week.

In fact, according to GasBuddy, they’ve fallen 7 cents over the last week.

Right now, drivers in Columbia are paying an average $2.20 a gallon. But ABC Columbia found prices as low as $2.11 in some parts of the Midlands.

The national average is a bit higher at $2.45 a gallon.