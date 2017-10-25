Registration open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Registration is open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues.
City parks and recreation is taking registrations for its youth winter basketball and adult coed volleyball leagues.
You can find the forms to do so online, or at any city recreation center. Make checks and money orders payable to the City of Columbia. If ou have questions, call 803-545-3100.
Registration Information
Youth Winter Basketball League
- AGES: 8-17
- FEE: $25 per participant
- REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Nov. 17
- SEASON BEGINS: December
- AGES: 18 and older
- FEE: $150 per team
- REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Oct. 27
- SEASON BEGINS: November 13