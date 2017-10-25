Registration open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Registration is open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues.

City parks and recreation is taking registrations for its youth winter basketball and adult coed volleyball leagues.

You can find the forms to do so online, or at any city recreation center. Make checks and money orders payable to the City of Columbia. If ou have questions, call 803-545-3100.

Registration Information

Youth Winter Basketball League

  • AGES: 8-17
  • FEE: $25 per participant
  • REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Nov. 17
  • SEASON BEGINS: December

Adult Coed Volleyball

  • AGES: 18 and older
  • FEE: $150 per team
  • REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Oct. 27
  • SEASON BEGINS: November 13

 

Share

Related

Families welcome to trick-or-treat with the Greek ...
Job fair seeks to knock down barriers to employmen...
New city-sponsored food cooperative to bring fresh...
Lil’ Kim to headline Famously Hot SC Pride c...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android