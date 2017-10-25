Registration open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Registration is open for Columbia’s winter sports leagues.

City parks and recreation is taking registrations for its youth winter basketball and adult coed volleyball leagues.

You can find the forms to do so online, or at any city recreation center. Make checks and money orders payable to the City of Columbia. If ou have questions, call 803-545-3100.

Registration Information

Youth Winter Basketball League

AGES: 8-17

8-17 FEE: $25 per participant

$25 per participant REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Nov. 17

SEASON BEGINS: December

Adult Coed Volleyball

AGES: 18 and older

18 and older FEE: $150 per team

$150 per team REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Oct. 27

SEASON BEGINS: November 13