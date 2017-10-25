SC Probation Officials Announce Curfew for Sex Offenders on Halloween

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sex offenders will have to turn out their lights on Halloween.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will have a curfew for sex offenders beginning at 5:30pm on October 31, statewide.

According to the Department, the rules are as follows:

Curfew: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day ( Tuesday ).

This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense. (Note: This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.)

Curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all counties in the state. Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.

Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals. They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.