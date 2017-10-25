SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to return to Greenville in 2019, 2020, 2021

BY: TYRIA GOINES

GREENVILLE, S.C. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played in Greenville, S.C. for the next three year.

Greenville previously hosted the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2005 and 2017 and has now been awarded to hose the tournament for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks won the 2017 edition on the way to a national championship.

“The SEC’s experience in Greenville for our 2017 Women’s Basketball Tournament was outstanding and provided the motivation for our return,” Sankey said in a statement. “The three-year commitment for Greenville to serve as the home for SEC Women’s Basketball is a testament to the city’s wonderful hospitality, the quality of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and our desire to build on this year’s success. We look forward to partnering with our hosts in Greenville to build a special experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans for years to come.”

The tournaments will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, S.C.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament was previously announced for Nashville in 2018, 2022 and 2026