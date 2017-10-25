Students at Midlands Technical College Give Back to Hurricane Victims Through Haunted Trail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One group of local students is offering people a good scare for a worthy cause, as some victims of hurricane damage struggle through the aftermath.
Every year around Halloween, students at Midlands Tech lead participants down a terrifying haunted trail on its Airport campus.
“Everything from the costume design to the tours and the set so to speak even though we are outside and indoors for the trail, the tours and all of the production is lead by our students in clubs and organizations and their advisors,” aid Student Life Specialist Tanisha Brown.
Instead of charging people admission to the attraction, the Midlands Tech community collected food to help others.