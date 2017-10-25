Students at Midlands Technical College Give Back to Hurricane Victims Through Haunted Trail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One group of local students is offering people a good scare for a worthy cause, as some victims of hurricane damage struggle through the aftermath.

Every year around Halloween, students at Midlands Tech lead participants down a terrifying haunted trail on its Airport campus.

“Everything from the costume design to the tours and the set so to speak even though we are outside and indoors for the trail, the tours and all of the production is lead by our students in clubs and organizations and their advisors,” aid Student Life Specialist Tanisha Brown.

Instead of charging people admission to the attraction, the Midlands Tech community collected food to help others.

“This year due to the devastation in Houston and flooding from the Hurricanes and things of that nature, we decided to do a drive for victims of the disasters in that area,” said Brown.

The act had trail walkers calling the event a win-win. “I was very excited for the hurricane victims and also I love Halloween, it’s my favorite. And this just seemed like a fun thing to come out and do!” said Sharon Jones of Chapin.

This was the seventh year of the trail and faculty members said they hope to do it all again next year to help another cause. The non-perishable food items while be donated to Houston Food Bank.