Suspect wanted for stealing lawn equipment from homeowner’s garage





RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect accused of stealing lawn equipment from a homeowner’s garage.

On October 12, deputies say the suspect can be seen on surveillance video entering the victim’s garage at 11:00 a.m.

The suspect stole a Husqvarna Back Pack Blower valued at approximately $399.99.

The incident occurred on Maple Springs Court in the Spring Valley Subdivision.

If you know they identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.