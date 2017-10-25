TD Banks Partners With Keep The Midlands Beautiful to Cut Carbon Footprint

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Some TD bank employees got their hands on a different kind of green Tuesday morning. Their mission is to keep the Midlands Beautiful by cutting down the carbon footprint.

Thirty-five volunteers got crafty for a good cause. TD banks partnered with Keep The Midlands Beautiful to turn an illegal dumping cite on Bush River Road into something worth gazing at.

“To have a space that is a eye sore to become and amenity is a great transition and an affordable one for this community,” Mark Smyers, Executive Director of Irmo, Chapin Recreation Commission said.

“When areas look better it cuts down on littering, it cuts down on illegal dumping,”Jacq Buck, Executive Director of Keep The Midlands Beautiful said.

This is Keep the Midlands Beautiful’s third grant from TD Banks. Organizers said this will continue to help with litter prevention and beautification.

“We’ll be planting 75 trees down in Granby Park and we’ll be planting 150 trees up in Melvin Park which is in Chapin,” Buck said.

Today 30, 12 feet tall Crepe Myrtle trees were planted.

“We generally like to plant between 200 to 300 trees a year depending on how many grants we get,” Buck said. “This month alone we are going to be planting 200 trees. Fall is the general time frame we like to plant trees. It’s best for them.”

Organizers are hoping to see more projects like this in the community.

“If we don’t start to make a change in this community that type of behavior will continue,” Smyers said. “It’s when you can make a space really nice and desirable folks tend to keep it nice and desirable.”