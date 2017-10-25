WATCH: Cam Newton walks out on reporters during Panthers press conference

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton walked out of a press conference on Wednesday after being asked about “chunk plays.”

A reporter asked Newton, “Big plays, big chunk plays, kind of get to that energy I think that you were talking about,” a reporter asked. “Does this offense — I know you had several in Detroit and New England — do you think you guys have the wherewithal to do that consistently, week in and week out?”

Newton looked at the ceiling, replied “Next question,” before abruptly walking away from the podium a few seconds later, as another question was being asked.

Newton has had a rough relationship with the media. He decided to skip his weekly press conference last week and told a female beat reporter that “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes” in response to a question about one of his teammate’s route-running skills. He later issued an apology via video on social media.

Newton also walked out of his press conference following a loss in the Super Bowl in 2016.