Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

We’ve got a spooky good deal as we count down the days until Halloween. Columbia and Lexington Animal Services are hosting a ‘Halloween Pet Adoption Special’ this weekend. For just $31 you can add a new furry friend to the family. This includes spay/neuter, microchip, feline Leukemia/Heartworm testing, initial vaccines and deworming. If you want in on this hair-raising deal visit Columbia Animal Services off Humane Lane, or Lexington Animal Services, off Ball Park Road. The special runs from this Friday, October 27, until Halloween, October 31.

Come out and party for a great cause. Head to Tin Roof in The Vista Thursday from 8:00p.m.to 2:00a.m. for the 5th annual ‘Totties for Tatas.’ There will be live music and a raffle of prizes totaling more than $13,000. Raffle tickets are $1. Breast cancer awareness bracelets and ribbons will be available for $2 as well.

The museum just became more haunted. Thursday night, the State Museum is hosting ‘Growl At The Moon’ from 7:00 to 11:00p.m. Guests can explore the museum with professional paranormal investigators. There will be food and drinks available. Costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $28 for members.