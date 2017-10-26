17-year-old Arrested, Accused of Sharing Nude Photos of Other Students

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A 17-year-old faces several charges, accused of sharing nude photos of other students.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Alexander was arrested Thursday (10/27) for reportedly showing nude photos of students that were on his cell phone to other students.

A release provided Thursday said at Lakewood High School on Wednesday, “Alexander knowingly disseminated obscenity by showing nude photographs of several students under the age of 18 to other students.”

Alexander faces charges of Dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity.