Afterschool Meal Program Tour Features Program in The Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- End Child Hunger South Carolina closed its awareness week by highlighting a program right here in the Midlands that makes sure all of its students eat a balanced meal.

Ken Gardener is the team director of the Ben Arnold boys and girls club where over 60 kids are fed fresh meals before they go home. “A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to have an extra meal throughout the day but we are here to service the kids. Anybody is able to come off the street at any time. Anybody in Richland One, Richland Two if you live on this side, but mainly RIchland One, if you want a meal, you can come in and get a meal,” said Gardener.

Programs like Ben Arnold’s help lessen a trend experts said impacts far too many children.

“One in five children when they go to bed at night, when they wake up, they don’t necessarily know if there is going to be enough food in the household for them to eat. These kids are eating early, lunch may be 11:30 or 12:00. When you think that when you get out of school, you may not eat again until breakfast, that’s a long time. So to have programs such as this where they just don’t get a meal but a hot dinner meal, that warms my heart,” said Ashley Page of End Hunger South Carolina.

Executives of the Ray of Hope Feeding program that provides the meals said they strive to not only feed the children but also make something they will enjoy.

According to End Child Hunger South Carolina, there are 400 programs like this one statewide. To learn more about the organization and afterschool enrichment programs, visit their website.