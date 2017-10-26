A Call to Ban Cell Phones in Prisons

Rochelle Dean

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Chairman of the FCC says he is willing to work with Corrections officials to keep cell phones out of prisons.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote US Representative David Kustoff saying he would try to arrange a meeting between telecom companies, corrections, and the FBI within the next 120 days.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling called for the action earlier this month in a letter describing the dangers posed by inmates having access to cell phones.

