A Call to Ban Cell Phones in Prisons

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Chairman of the FCC says he is willing to work with Corrections officials to keep cell phones out of prisons.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote US Representative David Kustoff saying he would try to arrange a meeting between telecom companies, corrections, and the FBI within the next 120 days.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling called for the action earlier this month in a letter describing the dangers posed by inmates having access to cell phones.