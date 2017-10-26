Cops and Lobsters: Give back to Special Olympics S.C.

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement will be waiting on tables at the Knox Abbott Red Lobster today, to raise money for Special Olympics South Carolina.

Members of Cayce Police Department, West Columbia Police Department, Columbia Metro Airport Police and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are waiting tables at the Red Lobster on Knox Abbott from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. tonight.

They’re collecting donations for the 25,588 athletes in South Carolina.