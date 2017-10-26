Fisher-Price Infant Seat Recall

CNN/ (WOLO)–Parents make sure you take a look at your child’s infant seat…Fisher-Price has announced a consumer recall.

63,000 Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats are being recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire.

The CPSC says the seats were sold by Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers from November 2015 to October 2017.

No injures have been reported.