Fisher-Price Infant Seat Recall

CNN/ (WOLO)–Parents make sure you take a look at your child’s infant seat…Fisher-Price has announced a consumer recall.
63,000 Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats are being recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire.

The CPSC says the seats were sold by Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers from November 2015 to October 2017.
No injures have been reported.

