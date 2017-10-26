Five Points invites families to celebrate Halloween

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family to Five Points for a spooky and fun celebration Halloween night.

The association said merchants will be handing out treats from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participating businesses include 2G’s Clothing, Bar None, Bohemian, Breakers Bar & Grill (alcohol free orange slushies, too), Cellar on Greene, Delaney’s, Fit Columbia, Good for the Sole Shoes, Groucho’s, Hip-Wa-Zee. Jake’s, Loose Lucy’s, Mr. Friendly’s, Papa Jazz, Pawleys Front Porch, Petal, Pet Supplies Plus, Pita Pit, Revente, Sid & Nancy, Speakeasy, Starbucks, Subway, SuperCuts, The OOPS! Co., Village Idiot Pizza, Wildflower Boutique and Yesterdays.

Between 4 and 9 p.m. on Halloween, you can stop by Jake’s on Devine with your furry, costumed friend for a chance to win prizes. Judging will take place at 7 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Here are the categories: scariest, cutest, funniest, best legs, owner/dog tandem and people’s choice.
