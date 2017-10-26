Funeral Arrangements Set for Trooper Killed in Upstate

Greenville, S.C. (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements are in place for Trooper Daniel Rebman.

The Department of Public Safety says visitation will take place Saturday from 2pm-6pm at War Memorial Chapel at Bob Jones University.

Funeral services will begin at 2pm on Sunday at Founder’s Memorial Auditorium, also on the Bob Jones campus.

In lieu of flowers the department says donations can be made to the Trooper Kieth Rebman Memorial Fund at any First Citizens Location in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Donations are also being accepted via the GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-daniel-rebman

Trooper Rebman was in his parked patrol car on I-385 early Tuesday when he was hit from behind by a truck.

Rebman later died at Greenville Memorial Hospital.