Growing whiskers is doing more than saving money on razors

The F3 Lexington Whiskers for Wheels fund raiser continues toward their mission

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)- F3 Lexington, F3 Lake Murray and F3 Columbia are whiskers deep in a fund raising effort to purchase a Hoyt Racing Chair. The chair allows children and adults who cannot walk to participate in walks, hikes, and runs.

According to Whiskers for Wheels organizer Troy Fite, 45 men in the Midlands have raised over $3000 of the needed $5000 to purchase a chair that will be dedicated John “Cheech” Flanagan, who was killed while running with the group earlier this past summer.

The chair will be made part of the four chair F3 fleet as part of their Speed for Need program.

Fite says that “The MISSION of SPEED FOR NEED is to empower members of the community affected by disability or disease through participation in fitness events. Simply put, our goal is to help people get to the Finish Line and finish the race… their race.”

You can see the chairs up close and personal on Saturday October 28 at Saluda Shoals Park.

Important Links:

www.callmydj.com to donate and get info

www.runhard.org/pages/race- leo.php to register or get more info in the race

http://www.speedforneed.com for more info on Speed For Need