JFK Files And Conspiracy Theories Live On

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Oliver Stone’s movie ‘JFK’ led to the legislation requiring the JFK Records Collection to be released 25 years later, and Thursday is the day many people are hoping their questions surrounding JFK’s assassination are answered.

“When I was riding into work I was thinking gosh, that would be interesting, but who has the time to go through 4-thousand pages,” Katherine Kip said.

Almost 4-thousand new documents surrounding the murder of John F. Kennedy will be hitting the National Archives website. This is the 25th anniversary of the JFK Records Collection Act, requiring all documents to finally be released.

“These documents are heavily coming from the CIA. and I suspect the CIA would prefer not to release a big chunk of these. And their concern is that it’s possible that methods and sources of how the CIA did business 50 years ago, or more than 50 years ago, could compromise things today even though it was so long ago,” Kent Germany said.

As for many here in Columbia, they say they’ll definitely be taking a look to put some of their theories to bed.

“I think it’s an interesting part of history, and I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions still around, so I’ll be interested to see what they do say,” Tom Little said.



“I’ve seen shows on TV over the years and conspiracy theories and I think I’d like to see for myself what they look like,” Bill McCartney said.

Modern US History expert and USC Professor Kent Germany says even with the documents being released, there is still going to be some questions that linger in the air.

“There’s not probably going to be any kind of smoking gun evidence that connects the past 50 years all together and it’s just been magically been hiding in a file,” Germany said.



Some of these conspiracy theories can live on.

“Was there a second shooter? I think that’s my biggest question,” McCartney said.

“Probably my favorite is was there an alien conspiracy?

Eighty-eight-percent of the files have been available since the 90s, but this will be the first time documents with withheld information will be completely accessible, which is more than 5-million pages.

You can visit the National Archives website by clicking this link.