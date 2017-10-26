Lexington County Reveals 2018 All-Star Show Logo

BY: TYRIA GOINES

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Coastal Plain League and Lexington County Blowfish are excited to reveal the 2018 CPL All-Star Show logo. The 20th annual All-Star event will take place at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington, S.C. July 8-9 2018.

The Blowfish enter their 13th season in the CPL and 4th in Lexington County. This will be the second CPL all star game hosted by the Blowfish organization. The first was in Columbia in 2007 at Capital City Stadium. The Team was founded in 2006. Players are recruited from colleges and universities from the state, region and nation including the USC Gamecocks, Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

The Coastal Plain League partnered with Skye Design Studios (www.sdsbranding.com) for the fifth consecutive year to develop its 2018 All-Star Game logo.

“Inside this symbol, we looked to identify a way to showcase our star in Lexington County, Lake Murray-the Jewel of South Carolina! What began as a source of energy for the area in 1930 has become a major recreation area, and an abundant resource for drinking water, fisheries and wildlife habitats. The hydroelectric lake intake towers create enormous power to help us in our everyday lives. Lake Murray exemplifies much of what we find beautiful in baseball. A brute strength with a simple grace to be enjoyed and respected.” Said Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan.

“It is a great honor to award our All-Star Show to the Lexington County Blowfish for 2018,” said Coastal Plain League COO/Commissioner Justin Sellers. “This event has grown in popularity each year; attracting fans locally, regionally, and nationally to our host community.

The All-Star festivities will begin on Sunday, July 8th, when the Blowfish host the All-Star Fan Fest. This will include the fan favorite Home Run Derby, which gives CPL All-Stars a chance to battle it out to see who has the most power with the bat.