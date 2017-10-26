Man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly spitting in woman’s face

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A man suspected of spitting in a woman’s face following a verbal altercation is now behind bars.

51-year-old Donald Johnson Jr. turned himself into deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The incident occurred on October 4 on King Arthur Court.

Johnson is charged with assault and battery.

