Newberry Wolves travel to face conference leader Wingate on Saturday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

WINGATE, N.C. — Newberry Wolves football travels to face conference-leading Wingate on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Irwin Belk Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Newberry is 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. Wingate is a perfect 7-0 with a 4-0 mark in the SAC. The Bulldogs look to avenge last year’s loss that was broadcasted from Setzler Field to a national television audience.

The Wolves scored 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to clinch the outright South Atlantic Conference championship and deny Wingate a share of the title. But this year, revenge-minded Wingate can clinch at least a share of the championship and officially eliminate Newberry from championship contention with a win in front of what is expected to be a large, raucous crowd.

Junior wide receiver Markell Castle now has 100 catches for 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He is 15 yards from matching NFL free agent Corey Washington for seventh in school history and two touchdowns shy of Brandon Bostick, another current NFL free agent, for third in the Newberry record book.

Castle’s nine touchdown receptions lead the SAC and rank seventh in Division II. His 20.66 yards per catch rank second in school history in a single season among receivers with at least 10 catches since Newberry began keeping computerized statistical records in 1997 and is 14th in Division II this season. Of his 29 receptions this season, 25 have gone for a first down or a touchdown, including all 10 of his receptions on third down.

Keito Jordon and Jamarcus Henderson rank second and third in the SAC with 7.0 and 4.5 sacks this season. Jordon is 16th in Division II in sacks per game and is 0.5 sacks from breaking into Newberry’s single-season top 10. Henderson is one sack from matching Darrell Croft (1980-82) for fifth in school history with 19.

A Newberry win would be the Wolves’ fifth straight over Wingate, which would equal a five-game winning streak over Lenoir-Rhyne (2006-10) as the longest against a league opponent in conference games school history.

Newberry is making its fifth appearance on a national broadcast in the last three seasons. The season-opener at The Citadel appeared on ESPN3, as did Newberry’s 2016 matchup with Catawba and its 2015 contest at Wingate. Last season’s Wingate game was featured on American Sports Network.

Wingate enters Saturday’s contest as the top-ranked team in Super Region 2 and checks in at No. 16 in the national polls. Wingate would clinch at least a share of the SAC title with a win.

Saturday will mark Newberry’s first game against a ranked opponent since a postseason loss at North Alabama on Nov. 21, 2015. Newberry is has won 12 of its last 21 games against ranked teams and is 12-24 overall vs. ranked opponents since the Division II poll era began in 2000.