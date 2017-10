Recreation Commission Names Finalists for Executive Director

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO) A spokesperson for the Richland Co. Recreation Commission says there are three finalists for the agency’s vacant executive director position.

The finalists are; Dale Dougherty from Riverview, FL, Shaniqua Simmons of Orangeburg, and Dr. John Thompson from Columbia.

The position was formerly held by James Brown III who retired following allegations of abuse of power, nepotism, and sexual harassment.