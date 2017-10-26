Student Accused of Bringing Gun to School Arrested

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — A teenager has been taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property after authorities say they found a firearm in the student’s backpack.

Authorities with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office tell ABC Columbia News, 17 year old Quinderaus Lindler is accused of bringing a 9mm pistol with bullets in the clip, but no rounds in the chamber to school Thursday.

Officials say Lindler did not display the weapon or make any threats to any of the students or staff. Authorities say the gun was only discovered as part of an unrelated investigation by School Resource Officers and School Administrators who were able to safely remove and secure the firearm.

Both School and Deputies say an investigation into how and why the pistol was brought to school is still under investigation, but add there was no evidence of a specific threat.