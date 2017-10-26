Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Happy National Pumpkin Day! Kick off Halloween weekend with the family friendly seasonal tradition of pumpkin painting. This is happening at the Wild Wing Cafe on Lady Street tonight from 3:00-11:00p.m. The pumpkins, paint, brushes and plenty of newspaper will be provided.

You can’t catch him…well you probably can. Cayce-West Columbia Library is hosting ‘Zombie-Bread Men’ this afternoon from 5:00-6:00p.m. Join them as they decorate creepy cookies to look as scary as possible. This event is open to teens, grades 6 through 12.

Trick or treat the adult way. Join Free Times, Hip-Wa-Zee and your favorite pubs for the kickoff of Halloween weekend. This is happening tonight from 8:00-10:00p.m at 1208 Washington Place. There will be a haunted bank vault, spooky bar, horror movies, and more. The price is $20 for this kick off party you won’t want to miss!