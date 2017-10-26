Trending: NAACP warns Black passengers about American Airlines

Kimberlei Davis


Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Trending: No bond for rock throwing death suspects...
Trending: Teacher knocked unconscious following br...
Trending: Widow of slain U.S. soldier speaks out a...
Trending: Trump denies Wilson’s claim and Go...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android