John Farley

Saturday will be cloudy with a few showers - mainly after sunset. Sunday will be blustery and Monday morning will be the coldest morning so far this fall. Halloween will be just fine. [gtxvideo vid="BIxEV1ya" playlist="" pid="XSbotlye" thumb="http://player.gtxcel.com/thumbs/BIxEV1ya-120.jpg?cachebust=1509143645745" vtitle="732 8586…