Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man accused of taking part in an armed robbery that took place at a home last month.

According to authorities, 27 year old Anthony “Sweet Pea” Pringle is suspected of breaking into a home in the 300 block of Highland Avenue around 5 in the morning on October 15th. Sumter Police say Pringle is one of two men accused of robbing and then assaulting the residents inside the home before fleeing the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives working the case say they are still trying to identify the second suspect in this ongoing investigation.

Police say the victims in the break in both suffered injuries and were taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, treated and released.

If you have any information that can help police find Pringle or identify the second suspect, your urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.