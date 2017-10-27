Babcock Center and Mayor to Unveil Official City of Columbia Ornament

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The calendar may say October but on Friday Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the Babcock Center Foundation Board Members will welcome Christmas early.

The group will unveil the 2017 “Official City Ornament”

It will take place at City Hall Friday afternoon.

According to officials, each year, the Mayor of Columbia unveils the Babcock Center Foundation’s “Opportunity” and proclaims the ornament the “Official City Ornament”.