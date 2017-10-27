City Unveils Official Ornament

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia SC (WOLO) —No need to double check your calendar. Even though it’s only October Friday Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Board Members from the Babcock Center Foundation ushered in the Christmas holiday early.

Friday morning the group unveil the 2018 “Official City Ornament”, this year with a design that depicts a view of Main Street here in Downtown.

Proceeds from the sale of the ornament benefit the Babcock Center.

If you would like to purchase one of the 15 dollar ornaments you can pick one up at the Babcock Center or Columbia’s Visitor Center.