Coroner releases names of murder-suicide victims

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The names of the victims in Thursday’s murder-suicide at a home on Patterdale Drive in Blythewood have been released.

They are Christoper Columbus Alexander, 50, and his wife Sarah Marie Alexander, 48, said Coroner Gary Watts on Friday. Both died of gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

